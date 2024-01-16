De’Antre Robinson has not reported to Texas, status uncertain

Former Jones High defensive lineman De’Antre Robinson did not report to the University of Texas last week when school resumed for its spring semester, according to numerous sources.

Robinson, who signed a National Letter of Intent to play for Texas on Dec. 20, learned two weeks ago that the coach who recruited him to Texas, defensive line coach Bo Davis, had been hired away by LSU coach Brian Kelly.

Robinson, an early graduate at Jones, is thought to be seeking a release from his NLI. Attempts to reach Robinson were unanswered.

The usual hold up with being released from a letter of intent is the contingencies surrounding the release. Texas may demand that Robinson not sign with another SEC program, or specify certain schools with which he could not sign. There has been no announcement from the school or from Robinson, but it is known that Robinson did not report for school and he remains in limbo at this point.

Once he is released from his NLI, the schools who look to be the frontrunners for his services are LSU and Florida. He has already had an official visit to UF, but not to LSU.

Robinson was, at one point, the top player in the Sentinel’s 2024 Central Florida Super60. During his senior season for 10-4 Jones, Robinson had 79 tackles, 10 sacks, nine tackles for loss and an interception. In three seasons at Jones, after transferring his sophomore season from Edgewater, Robinson had 216 tackles, 42 tackles for loss and 21 sacks.

Chris Hays covers high school and college football, as well as college football recruiting. He can be reached on X @OS_ChrisHays or on Instagram @OS_ChrisHays. He can be reached via email at chays@orlandosentinel.com.