Antony and three others – Man Utd legend lists down four players who should be sold

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand says the club should sell four players in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS will step in their first summer window since their minority takeover of United earlier this year.

Ferdinand told MailSport that he would place Harry Maguire, Christian Eriksen, Antony and Jadon Sancho under the sell category.

He said he would prefer to let Antony leave based on a disastrous 2023/24 campaign. He added that Sancho needs a new start and the youngster should also head for the United exit door.

Ferdinand was still on the fence about whether to cash in on Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

A new right-winger is needed if Antony and Sancho leaves

The former United defender was ready to offload Maguire but admitted to keeping Victor Lindelof in the squad. He believed the Sweden international is a robust back-up centre-half.

To everyone’s surprise, Maguire had a fine campaign with United. He showed great character and solidity to earn his place back with the Red Devils.

His recent standout performances have undoubtedly boosted his market value, potentially tempting United to sell if a compelling offer comes their way.

Ferdinand had no doubt that Antony and Sancho must be shown the exit door. Both the forwards have failed to live up to the expectations after their high-profile transfers to the Old Trafford side.

The potential departure of Antony and Sancho could open the pathway for United to sign Crystal Palace sensation Michael Olise.

Chelsea are also in the hunt to secure his signature after he impressed with the Eagles.

Amad Diallo could also benefit from their transfers as he would receive more game-time after their exits.