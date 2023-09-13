Antony and Jadon Sancho in Man Utd squads despite uncertain futures

Antony and Jadon Sancho have less than clear futures at Manchester United - Getty Images/Matthew Peters

Antony has been included in Manchester United’s final 25-man Premier League squad, despite agreeing to stay away from the club until further notice because of the assault allegations against him.

Jadon Sancho, who has deleted his controversial social media post that effectively accused his manager Erik ten Hag of lying over the reasons for his absence against Arsenal, has also been named in the squad submitted by United on Wednesday.

United have also opted to include Donny van de Beek in the event the Holland midfielder does not secure a move to Galatasaray before the close of the Turkish transfer window on Friday.

Van de Beek, who is surplus to requirements, was not included in United’s Champions League squad and is looking to secure a move away from Old Trafford in a bid to resurrect his career.

Antony, 23, has not been suspended by United and remains on full pay but he will not train or be considered for selection until further notice after agreeing with the club that it is in the best interest of both parties that his presence does not become a “distraction” and he does not create “unnecessary controversy”.

The Brazil winger has been accused of attacking a former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin on a number of occasions between June last year and May last year.

He has also been accused of physical violence towards two more women, Ingrid Lana and Rayssa de Freitas. Antony strenuously denies all the allegations and has vowed to prove his innocence.

Sancho accused Ten Hag of making him a “scapegoat” and branded as “completely untrue” the Dutchman’s claims that the player was left out of the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal because of his performances in training.

Ten Hag, meanwhile, hopes to have new signing Sofyan Amrabat, a deadline day loan recruit from Fiorentina, available to face Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday, despite the midfielder sitting out Morocco’s recent internationals as an injury precaution.

But there are thought to be more doubts over Lisandro Martinez’s availability against Brighton. The defender was not included in Argentina’s squad for their World Cup qualifier against Bolivia on Tuesday, having also sat out their previous match against Ecuador.

Martinez has done some training with Argentina but was substituted against Arsenal with an issue to his right foot, the same one in which he suffered a broken metatarsal that ruled him out for the final seven weeks of last season.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.