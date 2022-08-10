Antonio Williams impressing early on at Clemson fall camp

Freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams is making waves early on at Clemson camp.

Lining up primarily as a slot receiver, Williams has only had a few practice sessions with the Tigers. Still, the former four-star recruit has caught the eye of head coach Dabo Swinney, who said Williams is instinctive and “as quick as a cat.”

“He’s a very smooth, very knowledgeable young player,” Swinney said on Monday. “He’s got a lot of good experience, and he’s played ball at a high level in this state. He’s had a lot of success.”

Coming out of Dutch Fork High School (Irmo, S.C.), the 6-foot, 180-pound Williams was the No. 9 wide receiver in the class of 2022, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. In his high school career, he was credited with 137 receptions for 2,458 yards and 23 touchdowns.

While Williams isn’t the tallest or biggest receiver the Tigers have on their roster, linebacker Barrett Carter, who has been playing some snaps at safety this fall, knows what the freshman is capable of on the field.

“He’s a great route runner,” Carter said. “He’s not the biggest, but he uses his size to his advantage, so he’s very quick, very shifty, he’s fast. You have to be on your A-game when you’re guarding Antonio. He’s really showed me what he can do, and I’m really impressed with him.”

