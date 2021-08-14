Antonio Valentino looks to be an anchor for the defensive line in 2021

Name: Antonio Valentino

Number: 55

Position: Defensive Tackle

Class: Redshirt Senior

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 312 pounds

Hometown: Columbus, Ohio

High School: Westerville-North

Previous School: Penn State

Twitter: @_groovy55

2020 statistics:

TOT SOLO SACK FF PD 14 5 3.5 1 1

Overview:

Originally a three-star recruit from Columbus, Ohio, Valentino didn’t get an offer from the hometown Ohio State Buckeyes. Instead, he committed to his most high-profile offer and joined OSU’s Big Ten rival, Penn State. With the Nittany Lions, he was a rotational defensive lineman (and later a starter).

He’s appeared in 40 games, making 10 starts, and totaled 51 tackles (12.5 for loss) and six sacks. He redshirted his first year in 2016 but appeared in six games the following year. He appeared in every game in 2018 as a redshirt sophomore, and he has seen starting action the last two seasons.

With his 3.5 sacks in a shortened 2020 season, he was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention. Following the season, he elected to enter the transfer portal as a graduate, and he landed with a UF team that desperately needs help on the interior of the defensive line.

Along with fellow graduate transfer Daquan Newkirk from Auburn, Valentino is expected to be a starter at defensive tackle in his final season of eligibility in 2021.

List

A look at Florida football's history against opponents on the 2021 schedule

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.