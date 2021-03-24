Antonio Tarver denied to box Frank Mir by Georgia commission; Triller proposes replacement

Antonio Tarver vs. Frank Mir is no longer the supporting act to Triller’s Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren main event.

The boxing match between former heavyweight boxing champion Tarver and former UFC heavyweight champion Mir will not happen at the pay-per-view event next month.

The Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission has deemed Tarver unfit to compete due to a local bylaw, which states that any combat sports athlete over age 50 must have 10 fights in the preceding 10 years. Tarver, 52, has five fights dating back to 2011.

ESPN first reported the news Tuesday, citing commission executive director Matt Woodruff.

Subsequently, Triller has pegged former IBF cruiserweight champion Steve Cunningham as the replacement opponent for Mir.

Tarver, 52, is a former WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO champion. He most recently saw action in 2015 when he fought to a split draw with Cunningham.

Mir most recently competed in MMA in October 2019 and picked up a decision win over Roy Nelson at Bellator 231. Known as a submission specialist throughout his 20-year career, Mir is signed to BKFC but hasn’t made his debut yet.

Cunningham, 44, has not competed since an August 2017 loss to Andrew Tabiti.

The Paul vs. Askren pay-per-view event is scheduled to take place April 17 at Mercedes Benz Arena in Atlanta and stream on pay-per-view.