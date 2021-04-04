Exclusive: Antonio Rudiger dismissed from Chelsea training early after Kepa Arrizabalaga bust-up

Rudiger and Kepa did not play in Chelsea’s capitulation to West Brom - REUTERS

Thomas Tuchel sent Antonio Rudiger in early from training on Sunday after the defender was involved in a bust-up with Kepa Arrizabalaga less than 24 hours after the Chelsea head coach had warned his players not to lose their heads in the wake of the 5-2 defeat by West Bromwich Albion.

Tuchel saw his 14-game unbeaten run smashed at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and responded by reiterating the need for calm.

But tempers boiled over in training on Easter Sunday, as Kepa and Rudiger were involved in a heated argument that resulted in a pushing match between the pair before Tuchel sent the German into the changing-rooms five minutes before the end of the session to calm down.

Sources claim the argument was sparked in a small-sided game, in which defender Rudiger went in late on Kepa, who reacted and the heated argument quickly escalated into pushes being exchanged.

Chelsea players pulled their team-mates apart and Tuchel reacted immediately, deciding that Rudiger was not calming down quickly enough to take part in the final five minutes of training, so sent him in early to cool down with goalkeeper Kepa completing the session.

Rudiger is understood to have apologised to Kepa off his own back later on and Tuchel is understood to be happy that the incident is now closed and there will not be any lasting resentment.

Rudiger and Kepa were not the only players to fall-out after the West Brom defeat, as captain Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James are also said to have been involved in a frank exchange of views in the dressing-room immediately after the game.

James and Azpilicueta spoke in private after the West Brom game to settle their differences - REUTERS

James was partly at fault for West Brom’s second goal in their 5-2 success, while the Chelsea defence as a whole suffered a nightmare afternoon.

But having been involved in an argument, James and Azpilicueta later spoke in private to settle their differences and there was no issue between the defenders in training on Sunday.

Rudiger and Kepa did not play in Chelsea’s capitulation, instead watching the game from the substitutes’ bench, but Rudiger is one of the most passionate members of the squad and is known to take defeats particularly badly.

Story continues

Given he apologised to Kepa, it is not expected that Rudiger’s behaviour will be taken into account when Tuchel picks his team for Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first-leg against Porto.

But the row, together with Saturday’s result, is not ideal preparation for what is the biggest game of Chelsea’s season so far and has perhaps given Tuchel an insight into some of the problems his predecessor Frank Lampard faced.

Following his sacking, stories emerged that Lampard had been shocked by the speed at which the Chelsea atmosphere had turned after the club’s 17-game unbeaten run under him had been ended by Everton.

And Rudiger has since repeatedly denied claims that he was a source of trouble, following numerous stories by different outlets - one of which was a Telegraph Sport report that he had clashed with Azpilicueta.

Rudiger was frozen out of the Chelsea squad by Lampard at the start of the season, but he has been one of the club’s best performers under Tuchel and he was missed at the back against West Brom.

In the immediate aftermath of tasting his first defeat as Chelsea head coach, Tuchel said: “We cannot, after 14 games, lose our heads and this cannot take away the trust in the players. It was a moment to be calm and honest (in the dressing room) and it will be a hard afternoon and evening for everybody.

“We have to accept the loss together and it is important to deal with it together, and I am part of it. Nothing will change, there was no scheduled group day off apart from for individual players who had travelled a lot, and nothing will change.”