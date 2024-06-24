Antonio Rüdiger is a doubt for Germany’s round of 16 tie

On Sunday evening, Germany secured top spot in Group A with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland in Frankfurt.

This ensured that Julian Nagelsmann’s side will face the runners-up in Group C in Dortmund on Saturday. Therefore, Germany could face either England, Denmark, Slovenia, or Serbia.

However, Die Nationalmannschaft face a potential setback in the defensive department. Against Switzerland, as confirmed by the DFB (via Sky Germany), Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rüdiger suffered a pulled muscle in the back of his right thigh.

As of yet, it is unclear whether Rüdiger will be able to feature in the round of 16. Nevertheless, the DFB doctors are optimistic that he will be able to make a recovery.

His availability for Germany’s upcoming clash will be vital, especially due to Jonathan Tah’s suspension after receiving his second yellow card of the tournament. If Rüdiger fails to recover in time, then Nico Schlotterbeck and Waldemar Anton will start together in Nagelsmann’s backline.

GGFN | Will Shopland