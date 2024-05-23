Antonio Pierce wants Raiders players to see competition and say ‘Man, I can’t have a bad day’

There are some players on this Raiders roster whose spots are secure. Players like Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, Kolton Miller, and Christian Wilkins. But most everyone else will have to fight to keep or earn their spot in the lineup.

“I want competition in every room,” head coach Antonio Pierce said recently. “I want guys to be looking around and say, ‘Man, I can’t have a bad day.’ There’s no such thing as having a bad day.”

If we’re being honest here, even outside of the players whose spot is secure, several other players can probably be afforded a bad day without losing their spot. But there are a whole lot more positions that have an open door for a challenger, whether that be from a free agent addition or rookie.

It would be a waste of time to list those positions, because it’s basically all of them. Those positions with the fewest margin for error and thus have heated battles include quarterback, guard, right tackle, and cornerback.

All of those positions have openings and several challengers for the starting job. And, yeah, that means a bad day could mean another guy gets a shot and that guy will then look to hold onto it.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire