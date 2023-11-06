Antonio Pierce talks to team following Raiders Week 9 win
Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce talks to team following Raiders Week 9 win.
The Raiders played their best game in a long time on Sunday.
Daniel Jones fell to the turf untouched when his knee "just buckled" one play after taking a sack in their loss to the Raiders on Sunday.
Daniel Jones suffered another injury on Sunday.
The Rangers took a 3-1 World Series lead, improving to 10-0 on the road this postseason and moving within one win of their first title.
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday's loss.
An old Michigan nemesis helped set a unique precedent involving Roger Goodell showing solidarity with an NCAA ruling and punishment.
Jones has missed the last three games with a neck injury.
The Raiders haven't appeared willing to trade Davante Adams but they should consider it. Meanwhile, the Steelers don’t care about style points and it’s about time we (I) accept what this team is.
The Chiefs continued to impose their will on the rest of the AFC West.
The Raiders receiver didn't come to Las Vegas to be a decoy. Believes a player of his caliber needs to more involved.
Las Vegas released Jones on Sept. 30 following an arrest for the same charge.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
The Packers and Raiders are both coming off losses.
Robert Spillane intercepted Jordan Love twice on Monday night to lead the Raiders to the win in Las Vegas.
Mac Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown since Week 3.
Coaches don't usually encourage penalties, but this one might have saved the game.
