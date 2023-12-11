Antonio Pierce "still evaluating" who will start at QB for Raiders on Thursday

The Chargers are unlikely to have Justin Herbert for Thursday's game against the Raiders, as Los Angeles' signal-caller has a fractured finger on his throwing hand.

The Raiders could also have a different quarterback behind center for the AFC West matchup.

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce said the team is "still evaluating" what they'll do at the position for Week 15.

"We’re going through that process now," Pierce said in his Monday press conference. "We’ll see how the week goes."

Rookie Aidan O'Connell has been starting since the Raiders fired former head coach Josh McDaniels at the start of Week 9. If O’Connell doesn't start, the team would presumably turn back to Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo completed 65.5 percent of his throws for 1,205 yards with seven touchdowns and nine interceptions in six starts.

O’Connell has completed 63.8 percent of passes for 1,365 yards with four touchdowns and seven picks in seven appearances with six starts. Brian Hoyer is also on the roster, but it's unlikely Las Vegas would turn to the veteran backup.

Even though the Raiders play on Thursday, Pierce said the Raiders don’t have to be too quick in making a QB decision.

“We’re just going through the process,” Pierce said. “We’re not going to rush to make any decision and not do anything emotional based on what I read here or what anybody’s telling me. I’ll go off my gut.”