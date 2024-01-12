Advertisement
Antonio Pierce set to interview with Titans over the weekend

The Raiders have yet to announce who they are planning on interviewing for their head coaching job. The expectation is that Antonio Pierce will be one of the finalists, but no other candidates have been mentioned.

However, that is not keeping Pierce from interviewing with other teams. In fact, he’ll meet with the Tennessee Titans over the weekend, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

If the Raiders want to keep Pierce, it’s likely that he will stay. But the fact that he is taking other interviews means that the Raiders aren’t sold that he is their future head coach (yet).

Could the Raiders be waiting for a bigger fish? Or could it be something else? Time will tell, but the fact that Pierce is leaving the organization to meet with other front offices is pretty intriguing.

