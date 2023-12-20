Antonio Pierce anticipates Josh Jacobs, Kolton Miller being available for Week 16

It sounds like the Raiders may have two of their key offensive players back for their Christmas Day matchup against Kansas City.

Interim head coach Antonio Pierce said running back Josh Jacobs and left tackle Kolton Miller are both going through the process of coming back, but he thinks they'll play.

"If I had to be a betting man, I would think he’ll play this game," Pierce said in his Wednesday press conference of Jacobs before adding that it's the "same deal" for Miller.

"This is a game you want to play in, now," Pierce said. "You don’t want to sit there. You don’t want to watch it on television. You want to be there."

Jacobs missed last Thursday's 63-21 win over the Chargers with a quad injury. He was a non-participant on all three injury reports.

Miller hasn't played since the Nov. 26 loss to the Chiefs with a shoulder injury.

With a Monday game, the Raiders will release their first injury report of the week on Thursday.