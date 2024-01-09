Antonio Langham named to College Football Hall of Fame

Jan. 8—Former Hazlewood and University of Alabama football player Antonio Langham was named to the 2024 class of the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday afternoon in a press release.

Langham was a two-time All-American at cornerback, He is the 23rd player in Alabama Football Program history to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He joins a class of 19 players and three coaches that includes Tim Couch (Kentucky QB), Randy Moss (Marshall WR).

A native of Town Creek, Langham was a two-time All-State player for Hazlewood, helping lead the Golden Bears to two state championships in 1988 and 89.

At Alabama he totaled 141 tackles and 19 interceptions in four seasons and won the Jim Thorpe Award for college football's best defensive back in 1993. He was also the MVP of the inaugural SEC Championship Game in 1992, in which Alabama defeated Florida 28-21. Langham had a pick six in the game.

The 2024 class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, 2024, in Las Vegas. The inductees will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes during the fall. Their accomplishments will be immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.