Antonio Grier recaps one-of-a-kind first snap for Arkansas football

On the first play of his Arkansas football career, starting his final season of college football, Antonio Grier made a memory that will last a lifetime.

With an offense stuck in neutral and the Razorbacks trailing Kent State 3-0 late in the first quarter, Grier perfectly read a run-pass option. The linebacker held off his blitz, dropped into a zone and leaped to intercept Kent State quarterback Michael Alaimo. Twenty-five yards later, Grier was crossing the goal line football in hand for an unforgettable pick-six.

"It was a great experience for me," Grier said. "Just coming out of the tunnel was amazing seeing all those fans wearing the same colors that I'm wearing. They're cheering for me, for us, for the Hogs."

Sep 9, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks linebacker Antonio Grier (3) celebrates with teammates after returning an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Grier didn't play in the Razorbacks' season opener against Western Carolina and sat the first two drives against Kent State. The South Florida transfer logged 31 snaps in his debut, according to Pro Football Focus.

The linebacker room was a big question mark for Sam Pittman coming into 2023, but Pittman's found suitable answers through two games. Grier, Jaheim Thomas, Chris Paul Jr. and Brad Spence have all made memorable plays.

Thomas leads the team in tackles, and Paul Jr. made a ferocious stop during Arkansas' goal-line stand in the fourth quarter against Kent State. Spence, a true freshman, had a debut pick-six of his own in the Razorbacks win over Western Carolina.

Now, it's a mild point of competition for the rest of the room.

"I sat back in the linebacker room the other day and I told them, I said, 'Man, I got to be next,'" Paul said.

The linebackers and all of Arkansas will face their stiffest test yet this Saturday against BYU at 6 p.m. CT.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Antonio Grier recaps one-of-a-kind first snap for Arkansas football