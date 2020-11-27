Antonio Gibson waves off defender as he scores second TD vs. Cowboys

Gibson waves off defender as he scores second TD vs. Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

One play after the Cowboys attempted one of the worst fake punts in NFL history, Antonio Gibson made Dallas pay with his second rushing touchdown of the game.

But, what Gibson did on his way to the end zone is what everyone noticed. As the rookie rusher was nearing the goal line, he took his opposite hand and literally waved goodbye to the nearest Cowboys defender.

Bring on all the disrespect.

All we're thankful for is Antonio Gibson switching hands with the ball to wave to the defender on this TDpic.twitter.com/30NVxkbMQe — PFF (@PFF) November 27, 2020

Gibson's six-pointer extended Washington's lead to 27-16 early in the fourth quarter. The third-rounder also became the first rookie running back this year to record two multi-touchdown games.

Washington's breakout star wasn't done there, though. Moments later, Gibson scored his third touchdown of the game, almost equally as untouched as his second TD.

Gibson now has 11 rushing touchdowns on the season, passing Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (10) for the second-most in the NFL and behind only Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook (13).

Last year, Washington found a third-round gem in Terry McLaurin. In 2020, they might have done themselves the same in Gibson.