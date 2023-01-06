Antonio Gibson undergoes foot surgery, Commanders hope he'll participate in OTAs

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson undergoes foot surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson underwent surgery on Thursday for a fractured foot, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Friday.

Gibson, who missed last week's game against the Cleveland Browns, was officially placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

The third-year running back first appeared on the injury report in Week 13 following Washington's win over Atlanta. Gibson continued to play through the injury for multiple weeks, despite being a limited participant in practice the majority of the time.

"He had a fracture in his foot," Rivera said. "It was one that he really wasn't going to do any more damage playing, it was just a matter of tolerating the pain more than anything else. So, he played with it and played with it."

In Week 16, Gibson suffered a knee injury against the San Francisco 49ers that alone would've sidelined him for the rest of the regular season. Once that ailment occurred, all parties agreed to move forward with the foot procedure Gibson eventually needed.

"When he sprained the knee and we knew he wasn't going to make it [through the season] -- then talking with him and talking with his people and talking with our doctors -- we thought the sooner we did [the surgery], the better," Rivera said.

By undergoing surgery now, Rivera is optimistic that the running back will be healthy to participate in the team's offseason program. Organized Team Activities (OTAs) begin in mid-April, but actually on-field work does not start until May.

"There's a good chance he could be out and participating in the offseason program," Rivera said. "That's why it was all done now."

Gibson, 24, has one year remaining on his rookie contract. After serving as the team's lead runner in his first two seasons, Gibson moved to a different role as a change-of-pace, pass-catching back in 2022 with the emergence of Brian Robinson Jr.

Both Gibson and Robinson Jr. played through multiple ailments throughout the stretch run of the campaign, something that left a positive impact on Rivera. With the playoffs no longer a possibility, neither running back will play in Week 18 against Dallas.

"The last six weeks, they were fighting through [injuries]," Rivera said. "They showed up, came to practice, did the things they needed to do. That's what you're looking for. These guys understand what it takes to push yourself."