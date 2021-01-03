It looks like the Washington Football Team will have the three offensive starters they listed as questionable on Friday.

Word on Saturday was that quarterback Alex Smith will return to the lineup against the Eagles on Sunday night after missing the last two games with a calf injury. According to multiple reports, the same is true of running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

Gibson played last Sunday after missing two games with a toe injury. McLaurin sat out last weekend with an ankle injury. Neither player practiced during the week, although the fact that they worked inside on a turf field may have contributed to the decision to keep them out.

Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) was the only player listed as questionable while linebacker Thomas Davis (knee) was ruled out.

Antonio Gibson, Terry McLaurin are expected to play Sunday night originally appeared on Pro Football Talk