Antonio Gibson takes screen pass 73 yards for touchdown

The Washington Football Team was in a deep hole in the second quarter at Buffalo on Sunday.

The Bills put 21 points on the scoreboard in the first 20 minutes and the WFT was in deep trouble.

Taylor Heinicke called a screen pass on second-and-8. He found Antonio Gibson, who did the rest.

Watch as the second-year running back goes through the Bills’ defense and makes a dive for the pylon to complete a 73-yard scoring play.

The deficit was still steep but at least the WFT had a highlight.