Antonio Gibson, Rico Dowdle are active for Commanders-Cowboys

The Commanders will have running back Antonio Gibson for this afternoon's game against the Cowboys.

Gibson was questionable after three limited practices this week.

He has 406 yards from scrimmage on 60 touches this season, gaining 137 on the ground with 30 catches for 269 yards and two touchdowns. Gibson is third on the team in yards from scrimmage behind running back Brian Robinson and star receiver Terry McLaurin.

Linebacker Khaleke Hudson (back) also is active.

The Commanders' inactives are cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (elbow), running back Jonathan Williams, fullback Alex Armah (hamstring), offensive guard Julian Good-Jones, tight end Curtis Hodges, receiver Mitchell Tinsley and defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring).

The Cowboys also will have their backup running back.

Rico Dowdle was questionable with an ankle injury that kept him out of two practices and limited him in Wednesday's. He is dressed for the game.

The Cowboys' inactives are safety Jayron Kearse (back), quarterback Trey Lance, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, cornerback Eric Scott, running back Deuce Vaughn and offensive tackle Asim Richards. Lance will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.