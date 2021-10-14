Antonio Gibson returns to limited work

Running back Antonio Gibson (shin) returned to practice Thursday as a limited participant. He is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs, whose run defense ranks 29th.

“He’s good. He’s not limited,” offensive coordinator Scott Turner said Thursday, via John Keim of ESPN. “We take care of him during the week, and we make sure he’s ready to go, but as of now once Sunday hits, he’s ready to go.”

Gibson sat out Wednesday’s session.

He popped up on practice report Sept. 30 when he missed practice with the injury but has not missed a game this season. Gibson has 89 touches for 432 yards and four touchdowns, while seeing action on 59 percent of the team’s offensive plays.

Tight end Sammis Reyes (back) popped up on the injury report as a non-participant. That was the only other change to Washington’s practice report.

Receiver Curtis Samuel (groin) and offensive lineman Brandon Scherff (knee) remained out of practice.

