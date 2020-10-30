Antonio Gibson has quickly become the most elusive RB in the NFL

We all look at stats like total yards, or number of touchdowns, or carries per game to try and judge a running backs success in today’s NFL. However, there is often one number that we gloss over, and it usually has as much of an impact on success as anything else in the game.

That number is missed tackle percentage, and it’s something that Washington’s rookie RB Antonio Gibson excels at tremendously, leading the NFL in runs with a missed tackle so far this year. Gibson ranks as the highest-graded rookie RB, and it is absolutely due in part to his ability to make people miss.

Antonio Gibson has forced a missed tackle on 26% of runs Most among all RBs pic.twitter.com/h2YGh7aboW — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) October 30, 2020





While we’re all still waiting to see Gibson be given a bigger share of the workload in Washington — he recently just had his first 20-carry game against the Cowboys, where he put up 128 yards and a touchdown —but it’s good to know until that happens that this rookie is absolutely making the most of his runs, and posing a massive threat for the opposing defense to bring to the ground.

