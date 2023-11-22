Antonio Gibson questionable for Thursday vs. Cowboys

After missing last week's loss to the Giants, Commanders running back Antonio Gibson may be back for Thursday's contest against the Cowboys.

Gibson (toe) is officially questionable for the game. Washington listed him as limited on all three injury reports this week.

Gibson has 406 yards from scrimmage on 60 touches this season — gaining 137 on the ground with 30 catches for 269 yards and two TDs. Entering last week, he was third on the team in yards from scrimmage behind running back Brian Robinson and star receiver Terry McLaurin.

The Commanders have also activated linebacker Cody Barton off of injured reserve and he’s expected to play on Thursday. As a corresponding move, the team placed linebacker De’Jon Harris on injured reserve with a quad issue.

Linebacker Khaleke Hudson (back) is questionable, too. Cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (elbow), defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring), and fullback Alex Armah (hamstring) are all out.

Defensive end Joshua Pryor and running back Jonathan Williams are Washington’s gameday practice squad elevations for Week 12.

