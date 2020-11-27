Antonio Gibson proving traits trump production in draft evaluations

Antonio Gibson played 19 games of college football at Memphis, and only carried the ball 33 times. Prior to joining the Tigers at the FCS level, Gibson rushed for only 249 yards in two seasons of junior college ball.

Gibson did most of his damage as a pass-catcher in college, but even then his total production wasn’t much to write home about.

But what got Gibson drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL draft wasn’t the box score, but the traits he flashed every time he did touch the ball.

Even a closer look at the stat sheet showed what Gibson was capable of with the ball in his hands. He averaged 19 yards per reception at Memphis, and 10 of his 44 career receptions ended up in the end zone. As a runner, the bang for the buck was even more eye-popping, as Gibson averaged 11.2 yards per rushing attempt, scoring four touchdowns on those 33 carries.

With his performance against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Gibson proved that even as the No. 66 overall pick in this year’s draft, he was an absolute steal, regardless of how many times he touched the ball in college. Gibson carried the ball 20 times for 115 yards and three touchdowns, adding another 21 yards receiving in a 41-16 blowout win on Thanksgiving Day.

Gibson is on pace to be far more productive as an NFL rookie than he was during his entire two-year stint at Memphis, and he’s still just scratching the surface of his potential. He’s already one of the league’s more dynamic young playmakers, thanks to his versatility and explosiveness, and he’s only going to get better.

Similar to recent examples like Alvin Kamara and Josh Jacobs, Gibson is even more proof that NFL teams that prioritize evaluating individual traits over production from college prospects are much better off.