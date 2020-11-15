Antonio Gibson passes RG3 for franchise's most rushing TDs by a rookie through nine games
Washington Football Team rookie running back Antonio Gibson continues to look like a draft steal by the week.
In Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Lions, Gibson found the end zone twice via the ground, with the second tying the game at 24 midway through the fourth quarter. Washington was down as 24-3 early in the third quarter.
The score was also Gibson's seventh rushing touchdown of the season, passing Robert Griffin III's franchise record for most rushing touchdowns by a rookie through nine games.
Griffin finished the 2012 season with seven rushing touchdowns and led Washington to an NFC East title.
