Antonio Gibson played with a shoulder injury last week. He has a shin injury that kept him out of practice Thursday.

Gibson was not on the injury report Wednesday, but he did wear a sleeve on his injured shin during practice, Nicki Jhabvala of TheAthletic.com reports.

Gibson has 51 touches for 285 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. His 110 snaps are 61 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.

Washington had two other players miss practice as cornerback Benjamine St-Juste (concussion) and defensive end Matt Ioannidis (knee) sat out with their injuries.

Antonio Gibson misses practice with shin injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk