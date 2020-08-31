Antonio Gibson getting more reps than he expected in Washington

Antonio Gibson played wide receiver at Memphis, but Washington referred to him as a running back when they drafted him in the third round this April.

When that pick was made, Washington had Adrian Peterson and Derrius Guice at the top of their running back depth chart. Things look different now that Guice has been released in the wake of domestic violence charges and it appears Gibson’s in the right place to benefit from that change to the roster.

Gibson said he’s getting more work than he anticipated as the team prepares for the regular season.

“Definitely more than I expected coming in as a rookie. I always expect to play no matter where I go, but sometimes you’ve got to work your way to that,” Gibson said, via NBCSportsWashington.com. “I’ve been getting a lot of reps. I don’t know if that’s just a rookie thing with them throwing reps at me, but that just shows that they see something in me.”

Bryce Love, J.D. McKissic and Peyton Barber are also on hand behind Peterson, but the promise of a player who scored 12 touchdowns on 71 touches in his final college season may prove to be too much for the team to resist.

