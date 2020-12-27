The Washington Football Team hasn’t named a starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, but it appears that they’ll have their top running back in the lineup.

Antonio Gibson has missed the last two games with a toe injury, but he took part in practice all week. He was listed as questionable on Friday and multiple reports on Sunday indicate that he is expected to play as Washington tries to win the NFC East.

Gibson has 141 carries for 659 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. The third-round pick also has 32 catches for 233 yards.

Washington quarterback Alex Smith is listed as questionable after missing last week with a calf injury and Dwayne Haskins will start if he can’t go. While whoever starts will have Gibson’s help, they are unlikely to have wide receiver Terry McLaurin as he was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury.

Antonio Gibson is expected to play Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk