Antonio Gibson estimated as limited on Monday's practice report

The Commanders didn't practice Monday, holding a walkthrough as they prepare for the Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys. They did have to issue an injury report.

They estimated running back Antonio Gibson (toe) as a limited participant.

Gibson missed Sunday's loss to the Giants with his injury.

In 10 games this season, he has 60 touches for 406 yards and two touchdowns.

Fullback Alex Armah (hamstring) and defensive end James Smith-Williams (hamstring) did not play Sunday and are not ready to return to practice yet. Both were estimated as non-participants along with linebacker De'Jon Harris (quad) and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (elbow).

Safety Quan Martin (shoulder) and guard Sam Cosmi (chest) were limited on the report.