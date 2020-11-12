Antonio Gibson could be a key to winning your fantasy football league

We’re getting to the point in the season where each and every fantasy football manager needs to take a look in the mirror and decide what their real chances are at making a run in the playoffs is coming up. Like many NFL teams, some will be encouraged to be major buyers at the trade deadline, which is fast approaching in many leagues, while others may not be inclined to do so.

Unlike in the NFL, there is little incentive for failing managers to trade away expensive assets for future picks, unless you are in a dynasty league. However, if you find yourself on the brink of contending in the playoffs, this is a good time to look at potential improvements you can make to your roster, with an eye on the players who may have an easy schedule once the fantasy playoffs roll around, usually in weeks 14-16.

Related

LOOK: Trent Williams sends heartwarming message to Washington's Morgan Moses

For those in need, look no further than Washington RB Antonio Gibson, who has already been an encouraging sleeper that’s produced for managers who took a chance on him earlier this year. So far in his rookie season, Gibson is the RB15 in ESPN standard scoring, with 105 total points, averaging over 13 per game. Looking ahead, Washington has some favorable matchups on the schedule, with the following games on their schedule looking like this:

at Detroit Lions

vs. Cincinnati Bengals

at Dallas Cowboys

at Pittsburgh Steelers

at San Francisco 49ers

vs. Seattle Seahawks

vs. Carolina Panthers

at Philadelphia Eagles

In that stretch, the games against the Steelers and 49ers are really the only two that scare you as far as fantasy production goes, but catching the Seahawks, Panthers, and Eagles during the fantasy playoffs could be a major boost. On the contrary, it will be interesting to see how Gibson’s usage is affected by the quarterback change in Washington. Alex Smith is slotted to start in place of the injured Kyle Allen. Smith has a reputation for being a dump-off passer who often checks down to the running back. Though that sounds like a boost for Gibson, it will likely favor RB J.D. McKissic more than anything, who has stood in as the defacto pass-catching third-down back in Washington.

We will learn a lot more about Gibson’s role this weekend against the Lions, but it’s fair to say that if you’re looking for relatively under-the-radar players who could help you massively down the stretch, Gibson fits the mold.