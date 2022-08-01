Antonio Gibson 'confident' entering Year 3, focused on fixing mistakes

Gibson 'confident' entering Year 3, focused on fixing mistakes originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN, Va. -- Antonio Gibson's third NFL training camp started at the place he's spent multiple weeks throughout his first two professional seasons: on the side practice field.

Gibson, who's missed just three games in two seasons, has battled a handful of injuries throughout his career -- even if he's still suited up on Sundays. The latest ailment came during OTAs, as Gibson suffered a minor hamstring injury that kept him sidelined. When the running back arrived in Ashburn last week for the beginning of camp, his hamstring still bothered him enough to keep him out of the first three practices.

The Washington Commanders' starting running back returned to practice on Saturday, though, and was a full participant once again on Monday. Gibson spoke with reporters following Monday's session and said he felt "great." Head coach Ron Rivera also gave Gibson a boat of confidence Monday, saying he was very pleased with his progression.

"That's not something you want to re-injure, then you're back to square one," Gibson said. "I'm following the coach's plan, the trainer's plan and it's working out."

Now back on the field, Gibson is gearing up for what is a pivotal year for his career. The 24-year-old has shown flashes of being a dynamic rusher over his first two seasons, but he's yet to truly put together a standout campaign. Couple that with last year's fumbling issues -- Gibson led non-QBs in fumbles lost in 2021 -- and it's understandable why Washington used a third-round pick on Alabama's Brian Robinson Jr.

Gibson feels that he's learned from his past mistakes, however, and is ready to show everyone what he feels he's truly capable of.

"Just the confidence," Gibson said on what he wants to show. "It's Year 3, I feel like I got the reps I've needed the past two years, I made the mistakes that I've made and I learned from it. I just feel confident going in. I'm relaxed out there, I know what I'm doing, so it feels good. It feels real good."

Over his first two seasons, Gibson feels that he's brought out his home run swing too often. That is one area he's hoping to work on the most, taking what the defense gives him and then swinging for the fences when the opportunity is there.

"Sometimes when I could've kept running straight, I kind of bounced out. That's my big-play mindset," Gibson said. "I've learned in the league that sometimes it's good to just hit it and run. I feel like I've been correcting that. I've been practicing it here during OTAs and the offseason. That's something I'm really looking forward to, instead of going east and west, going north and south. I feel like that will help my game out a lot to break tackles and make plays."

A wide receiver in college, Gibson bulked up when he entered the NFL to fully embrace the running back position. This offseason, though, Gibson made it a focus to get leaner. He arrived for minicamp and OTAs much slimmer than he was at the end of last season and has kept that same physique ever since.

Gibson's slimmed-down appearance hasn't only benefitted him on the scale. Rivera has noticed an extra burst from his running back, which he attributed to the dropped weight this offseason.

"With him, it's about quickness," Rivera said. "Part of it, too, is it helps him in terms of his conditioning and getting in shape a lot quicker as well. If you come in heavy, it takes a little bit longer to get in shape. Coming in fit like he is, that transition has been very good. He did the four days of the ramp-up with the specific plan and today he came out and looked pretty [strong]."

As for why Gibson wanted to slim down, the running back said he hopes being in better shape will prevent him from suffering minor injuries like the ones he's had the past two years. Gibson's biggest goal for 2022 is to make it through the season injury-free, he said.

Last week following an Easterns Automotives Group commercial shoot, Gibson made it clear he's ready to strip the title of receiver-turned-running back. "I feel like we can kinda get rid of that," he said last Monday.

Gibson has embraced the mindset of being a full-time running back, which has pleased running backs coach Randy Jordan.

"I think it's great. First of all, it takes a mindset to play any position. You can't be a tweener," Jordan told NBC Sports Washington. "I tell him, I said 'Running backs, when you got in the house, we're in the dirtiest part of the house. We've got to block, we've got to run, we've got to catch.' Receivers, man, they're in the foyer. You've got the chandelier, everything is pretty. You may have a collision or two. But [running backs] don't live that life. So I think the biggest thing is his mindset and willingness to embrace it. So that's really good to hear."

Like the rest of Gibson's coaches, Jordan has been pleased with the running back's progress this season. Jordan said this offseason was the best and most productive one of Gibson's career thus far and now that he's back healthy and at practice, things should only continue to ascend.

Washington's offense as a whole struggled on Monday, as the defense dominated Scott Turner's unit for much of the morning. Gibson himself didn't have his best practice, either, but did show flashes at times, particularly during red zone drills where he caught a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz.

The Commanders hold their first practice in full pads on Tuesday, though, and Gibson expects the end result to be different.

"Offense has their days, defense has their days. Today, the defense had their day, shoutout to those boys," Gibson said. "But we get pads on tomorrow, so we can really see how things go. I'm ready for that."