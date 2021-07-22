Antonio Gibson channels his 'FitzMagic drip' with flashy button down shirt

Gibson channels his 'FitzMagic drip' with flashy button down originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Besides being one of the most entertaining and risk-taking quarterbacks in the NFL, Ryan Fitzpatrick is also known for his loveable personality.

One of Fitzpatrick's more iconic moments of late was following an epic Week 1 performance as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback in 2018. The veteran signal-caller took the post-game podium wearing wide receiver DeSean Jackson's flashy outfit. It was an incredible sight.

That time Ryan Fitzpatrick borrowed his postgame outfit from DeSean Jackson 😆 pic.twitter.com/HafSVPBfJX — ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2020

Fast forward to current times and Fitzpatrick's new teammates surely remember that moment. On Wednesday, Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson posted an Instagram story of him wearing a flashy, tropical Memphis-themed blue button-down and bright blue shades, attributing his style towards his new quarterback.

"On my FitzMagic drip," Gibson joked, adding a few fire emojis to the end of the caption.

Antonio Gibson is now dressing like Ryan Fitzpatrick 🤣



(📹 @AntonioGibson14) pic.twitter.com/Pdh1Pz1Tz0 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 21, 2021

How great is that? Hopefully, this isn't the last we see of the 'FitzMagic drip' this fall.