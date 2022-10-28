The Antonio Gibson-Brian Robinson Jr. duo is beginning to click for Washington

The Gibson-Robinson Jr. duo is beginning to click for Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. wanted to try and settle it.

In the middle of a re-energized Commanders locker room — a winning streak in the NFL, even if it's of the smallest variety possible, will rapidly improve moods — a conversation centering on the height of the pair of running backs started up.

The issue is that Washington's official roster lists Gibson (6-foot-2) as taller than Robinson (6-foot-1), which is a piece of data that Robinson very much disagrees with. So, Robinson invited Gibson on Wednesday to stand back-to-back with him in an effort to prove that he, in fact, has the height advantage.

Sadly, the video review was inconclusive:

Fortunately for the Commanders, while Gibson and Robinson may banter with each other during the week, they wear the same uniform come kickoff. For a club that's aiming to inch its way back into the NFC playoff discussion, the two ball carriers' growth together will be key.

In the squad's Week 6 win in Chicago, Gibson went touch-less in the first half. Once he was deployed along with Robinson for the third and fourth quarters, however, the sputtering offense began functioning.

Following that matchup, head coach Ron Rivera explained that the balance the staff found between the third-year pro and the rookie was one he wanted to strike again versus Green Bay — and to his credit, that was accomplished. Gibson and Robinson combined for 30 carries and 132 yards to go along with five catches for 31 yards and a receiving score at FedEx Field in a 23-21 triumph.

Taylor Heinicke, the current Commanders quarterback who's enthralling but also undoubtedly at his best when provided ample support from others, appreciated what was going on in the backfield against the Packers.

Story continues

"B- Rob's a bruiser, he runs really hard," Heinicke said Wednesday. "I feel bad for those DBs that are trying to tackle him and you can see it. He's bouncing off guys and running through guys."

"And then AG," he added. "I specifically remember one play where I handed him the ball, I think it was an outside zone, and he got outside the corner and he just put his head down and went. And it was a shoestring tackle. If he breaks out, it's a touchdown. He’s running hard."

"Those guys are aggressive," Heinicke concluded. "The more we can put the ball in those guys' hands, good things are gonna happen. I was very pleased with how they ran."

No. 24 and No. 8 aren't your classic duo in the sense that they're both bigger guys (yet, as referenced, they can't agree on who's the biggest) and can both operate between the tackles as well as on the edge. In other words, there isn't a clearcut "thunder" and "lightning" vibe going on like many of the league's past rushing combos.

Even so, Gibson is faster and more comfortable running routes, while Robinson is the more traditional, powerful option. And when they're each factoring into the action like they have been lately, opponents better be ready to weather the storm.

"It mixes up how a defense has to attack and it just opens up lanes for us," Gibson said Thursday.

"Me and AG, we definitely complement each other," Robinson told reporters Wednesday.

Washington Football Talk Podcast | Listen and Follow | Watch on YouTube

Overall, Washington ranks just 22nd in rushing yards per game so far, but its 166-yard output last Sunday was its best of the season and the 128 yards in the victory over the Bears was the third-best performance to date.

Should that continue, the Commanders stand to benefit in many ways, which Rivera outlined on Thursday.

"It helps the offensive line first and foremost," Rivera said. "The defensive line can't just tee off. It's about read and react now as opposed to getting vertical."

The head coach also mentioned how the play-action aspect of the playbook becomes "more viable," how Heinicke doesn't have to "sit there and try to read a lot of things" and the defense is gifted more time to charge up on the sideline.

As coordinator Scott Turner pointed out, though, all of those positive consequences will be unattainable if one part of the operation fails.

"I told the guys: I'll call 38 runs every game," Turner said. "I've got no issue with that. But we've got to convert third downs to do that. You can't call a run if you're not on the field."

With the acquisition of Carson Wentz, the selection of Jahan Dotson, the return of Curtis Samuel and the steady work of Terry McLaurin, the idea was that the Commanders would be more prolific through the air.

While that potential still exists, Heinicke isn't as equipped to execute that kind of plan, and Robinson's recent comeback has rounded out the running back crew.

So, if Washington can keep its future contests competitive, Gibson and Robinson can keep fueling the offense. Whatever arguing they do in the coming weeks will hopefully be drowned out by their inarguable impact on the Commanders' results.