Washington’s Antonio Gibson hasn’t been playing running back for long, but the transition from wide receiver to the backfield paid dividends in 2020.

As a rookie last season, Gibson rushed for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games. He also caught 36 passes for 247 yards. It was Gibson’s first year working full-time out of the backfield, as he was primarily a slot receiver at Memphis.

A season into his pro career, Gibson has bigger expectations for 2021.

“Last year was still a learning process for me,” Gibson said, via John Keim of ESPN. “I got the hang of it as the season went on and I started showing progress. But … I feel like I should be able to show a lot of different things this year.”

Washington’s offensive additions like quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick along with receivers Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries should help improve the club. But Gibson will also be a key figure for the team’s success as a dual threat out of the backfield.

Antonio Gibson: I should be able to show a lot of different things in 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk