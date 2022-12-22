Antonio Gates prefers to play in tight games with the Chargers rather than watch them as a fan | Ekeler’s Edge

Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler and Yahoo Sports’ Fantasy Analyst Matt Harmon are joined by 8-time Pro Bowl tight end and Chargers’ legend Antonio Gates. The future Hall of Famer talks about the special connection between him and Austin as both came into the NFL as undrafted free agents. Gates joins Yahoo Sports thanks to Captain Morgan who is the presenting sponsor for The NFL Fan of the Year contest. Catch fresh episodes of Ekeler’s Edge every Wednesday on Yahoo Sports and your favorite social media platforms. Listen to this entire episode of Ekeler’s Edge on the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast wherever you get podcasts.