Antonio Gates Jr. names list of top schools

The son of former NFL star Antonio Gates is inching closer to deciding where he will play college football.

Antonio Gates Jr., a four-star wide receiver and class of 2022 recruit according to 247Sports, released his list of top 12 schools Wednesday. The list consists of Boston College, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Washington State and West Virginia.

Gates Jr., who has been a varsity player since his freshman year at Fordson High School in Michigan, was Detroit News All-West selection with 30 receptions for 750 yards and ten touchdowns while working mostly against double and triple-team coverage as a junior. He also added three interceptions and three pass breakups on defense, but is being recruited to play wide receiver.

“Bigger body for a wide receiver,” 247Sports’ Allen Trieu said in his scouting report of Gates Jr. “Thick and physically strong. Uses size and physicality to out-body defenders for 50-50 balls. Shows timing and ability to high-point the ball. Strong, natural hands and ability to catch the ball away from his body. Good route runner with fluid change of direction and understanding of how to create separation.

“Still can get straight line faster. Gets downfield, but will not blow by defensive backs and does not currently make tons of plays after the catch. Could also project to defense with his size and skill set, but mainly projects as a true outside receiver and one that can play at a high level in college and then on Sundays if he keeps polishing his game.”

Gates Jr. currently holds 17 offers in total. Michigan State is perceived to be the favorite in his recruitment, as the 247Sports Crystal Ball reads 100% in favor of the Spartans.