Antonio Garcia suspended four games for PED violation

Colts offensive lineman Antonio Garcia has never played in a regular season game and the 2017 third-round pick have to wait for the first four weeks of the 2019 season to pass before there’s a chance that changes.

The NFL announced on Monday that Garcia has been suspended for the four games of the year. Garcia violated the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy.

The Patriots drafted Garcia in 2017 and he missed his entire rookie season while on the non-football illness list. Garcia was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs and he lost some 40 pounds while dealing with the issue.

He was waived by the Patriots last May and claimed by the Jets, but he failed to make it past the cut to 53 players. He joined the Colts practice squad in October and re-signed with the team this year.