Antonio Gandy-Golden is putting his transition from wide receiver to tight end on hold because he is transitioning from being an active NFL player to a retired one.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Thursday that Gandy-Golden informed the team that he is retiring.

The 2020 fourth-round pick spent this offseason gaining weight in order to move from wideout to tight end for his third NFL season. He had one catch for three yards and one carry for 22 yards while appearing in 10 games during his first two years in the league.

Logan Thomas is currently on the PUP list in Washington as he works his way back from a torn ACL. John Bates, Sammis Reyes, and fifth-round pick Cole Turner are also on hand at tight end.

Antonio Gandy-Golden is retiring originally appeared on Pro Football Talk