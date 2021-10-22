Antonio Freeman's advice to WFT is 'roll the dice' and double team Davante Adams

Antonio Freeman's advice to WFT on covering Packers' Adams originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The subject of much scrutiny six weeks into the 2021 NFL season, the Washington Football Team's secondary has arguably its toughest assignment this upcoming Sunday in Week 7: covering Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams.

As the Burgundy & Gold face an imposing away game at Lambeau Field, the star Packers wide receiver will look to make mincemeat of Washington DBs as he has with most every other defense in the league.

Antonio Freeman once occupied the spot that Adams currently holds. Freeman played wide receiver in Green Bay from 1995-2001 and again in 2003, winning a Super Bowl and snagging a Pro Bowl nod as a Packer. On Friday, he gave his thoughts on what Washington can do to contain one of the best offenses in the league.

“If you can duplicate what the New Orleans Saints did to the Green Bay Packers in [the] opening week, you can be successful. That seems like: double-team Davante Adams and make all the other receivers beat us one-on-one. We’ll roll the dice and take our chances,” Freeman said on BMitch & Finlay on 106.7 The Fan.

That Week 1 matchup was an anomaly for the Packers (5-1). They’ve won five straight games since being torched 38-3 by the Saints in that game. One reason New Orleans was so successful against Green Bay was its preparation for covering Adams. The Saints held him to just five receptions for 56 yards—by far Adams’ worst performance of the season.

If Washington can somehow hinder Adam’s ability to get open—a tall task, no doubt—their entire game plan becomes easier. Aaron Rodgers won’t be able to find his favorite target, limiting the Packers in other facets of offense. But, Adams is one of the best in the league in beating coverage.

Story continues

“His Madden rating says it all. Ninety-nine-plus,” Freeman said of Adams, who is tied for first in the NFL with 46 receptions. “I mean, listen, there’s a lot of things that he encompasses as a wide receiver. He’s tough. He’s durable. You’ve seen him take the big shots and lay motionless on the floor, on the field. And then a series or two later, you see him back in against the San Francisco 49ers, making a catch over the middle to win a game!”

Adams led the NFL in receiving touchdowns last year, garnering a Pro Bowl appearance and being named first-team All Pro in the process. Aside from having arguably the best wideout in the league, Green Bay has other weapons on offense.

The reigning MVP in Rodgers lines up under center with Aaron Jones leading the way in the backfield. Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Robert Tonyan are just a few other options the Packers have to work with. Despite all of that, Adams still must be a priority for Washington’s defense.

“What he exemplifies as an NFL wide receiver is unprecedented. He goes across the middle, he goes deep, he’s got great footwork—I said he’s an awesome dancer, and he’s got great hands,” Freeman said. “Man, I just love his game all the way around. He’s kind of quiet and shy, but, you know, he gets it done. If there’s a checkbox for being an NFL elite, elite wide receiver, I think he checks those boxes more than an Odell Beckham.”