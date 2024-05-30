Antonio Conte wants Juventus pair Federico Chiesa and Danilo at Napoli

Serie A giants Napoli seem set to land Antonio Conte as manager and the Italian wants Juventus pair Federico Chiesa and defender Danilo at the club.

Conte’s arrival at the club is likely to have an impact on the market dynamics of the Partenopei and La Repubblica (via TMW) report that the Italian is already making potential demands at Napoli and two players he wants are Chiesa and Danilo and the potential moves could be aided by the presence of Giovanni Manna, who has joined from Juventus and knows the two players already.

Chiesa is seen as a potential replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia by Conte, with the Georgian attracting attention from Paris Saint-Germain. Danilo, in the meantime, could come in as a potential replacement for Giovanni di Lorenzo, whose agent has already revealed that the relationship between the club and player has broken down.

Conte’s plan is to pair up Chiesa and Romelu Lukaku and the Belgian is also seen as a key target, with Roma boss Daniele de Rossi interested in keeping the striker at the Giallorossi.

Having said that, Giacomo Raspadori could be involved in the axis involving Juve and Napoli, as he interests the Bianconeri and Conte’s opinion about the player is likely to be quite important.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN