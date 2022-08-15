Chelsea will test resolve of new referee’s review panel before deciding on Anthony Taylor complaint

Head Coachs' Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur and Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea square up to each other after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg of Tottenham Hotspur scores a goal to make it 1-1 during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur - Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea will wait for the report from a newly-formed independent panel of referee assessors before deciding whether or not to file a complaint over the performance of Anthony Taylor in the stormy draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

But sources insist Taylor will not be taken off Chelsea games for good, as head coach Thomas Tuchel suggested he should be, even if the panel agree with the Blues’ list of grievances.

Telegraph Sport can reveal that Premier League clubs are this season receiving weekly independent reports on the standard of officiating, which are put together by a panel of three former players, a Premier League representative and a Professional Game Match Officials (PGMOL) official.

And Chelsea could provide an early test case for how effective the new system of assessment, introduced this season as part of the Elite Referee Development Plan, is if the panel supports their opinions on where Taylor and the officials got it wrong on Sunday.

It is currently unclear whether or not the PGMOL would act as a direct result of the report, but Chelsea could use it to help submit a complaint or back-up their grievances.

The panel sits on Thursday, which means Chelsea will not receive the report on their game against Tottenham until towards the end of the week. All clubs get the full report on the weekend’s games, meaning all managers and directors can see where errors have been highlighted.

Tuchel admitted it might be better for Taylor not to referee Chelsea games after the official infuriated the home side by failing to spot incidents ahead of both Tottenham equalisers.

But, however the incidents are viewed by the independent panel, the PGMOL are not expected to consider taking Taylor off Chelsea games for good, although the rotation process of officials means he will not be in line to officiate on a Blues match again for some time. Chelsea are also highly unlikely to make such a request, despite Tuchel’s post-match comments.

The Football Association are investigating Tuchel’s comments in which he suggested Chelsea players, as well as supporters, believe Taylor is biased against their club, with the German facing the threat of a fine.

Both Conte and Tuchel are expected to be charged by the FA for their part in the bust-up that resulted in them receiving red cards after the final whistle. It remains to be seen whether or not Conte, who suggested he was not the aggressor, decides to appeal.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport on Monday, Conte and Tuchel were the only two who did not attend the pre-season briefing laid on for the 20 Premier League managers by the referees’ organisation.

The Premier League encourages all managers to attend one of the two briefings by the PGMOL, so that they can be told of any law changes or parts of the law that referees will be focussing on in the forthcoming season, as well as ask questions. There are two identical briefings held, one in the north and another in London for those based in the south.

Tuchel and Conte were notable by their absence and neither man sent an assistant in his place. Sources have indicated that Conte was ill on the date of the southern briefing and was unable to attend. The club sent a letter to PGMOL to apologise.

Issues at the managers’ briefings last month included penalising players more heavily for time-wasting with an emphasis on keeping the ball in play longer than last season’s average – just 55 mins 7 secs across all 380 Premier League games. Taylor booked Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on Sunday for taking too much time releasing the ball.

The major organisations in the game, the Premier League, FA and EFL have also come together to promote better supporter behaviour at games after a number of incidents at the end of last season. A joint statement also released with the Football Supporters’ Association last month called upon fans to resist pitch invasions and using smoke grenades and emphasised the role of managers and players in promoting better behaviour. It said: “We are working with clubs to highlight the important role that fans, clubs, players and coaches all have to play in helping to create a safe environment.”