Antonio Conte tells Jurgen Klopp to focus on his team rather than criticise Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte on the touchline during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. - PA

Antonio Conte has advised Jurgen Klopp to focus on his own team’s problems, rather than criticising his opponents, after the Liverpool manager took issue with Tottenham Hotspur’s approach in Saturday’s draw at Anfield.

Conte said managers who talk about opposition teams are looking for an “excuse” or “alibi” as he said Klopp should view the result as one point gained for Liverpool instead of two points lost, given the chances that Spurs created.

Klopp has since admitted that he was wrong to aim a dig at Tottenham’s style of play, saying his comments were “not appropriate” following the 1-1 draw.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Conte said: “After the game against Liverpool my players were disappointed because they felt the possibility to win the game.

“We analysed the game the day after and for sure if there was a team that deserved to win, with the chances we created, it was Tottenham. Not Liverpool.

“Klopp understood he gained one point, not lost two. Jurgen is an intelligent person, very clever. He was a bit frustrated after the game but at the same time I think for us top coaches, and every coach, it is important to learn to be focused on your team, not your opponent.

“If you are focused on your opponent it means you want to find an excuse or an alibi because your job did not work or something was wrong.”

Conte added that it can be difficult for managers to keep a “cool head” after matches, admitting that he has also struggled to do so at times this season.

Conte and Jurgen Klopp embrace after the 1-1 draw on Saturday - AFP

Conte also told his bosses at Tottenham that they need to “pay more attention” to fixture scheduling ahead of a quick turnaround for his players this weekend.

Tottenham face Arsenal in a crucial north London derby on Thursday night and then host Burnley at midday on Sunday. Conte was reluctant to moan about the scheduling, having criticised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for doing the same earlier this season, but admitted such decisions are hard to accept.

“If I complain about it, I am like other coaches in the past,” laughed the Italian. “You remember when Arteta complained about this type of situation and I said coaches shouldn't complain. Now could be my turn to complain because to play on Thursday night and then again the first game [on Sunday].

“It's difficult sometimes to accept Premier League decisions, but if the club accepted it I have to. A top club has to pay attention to the fixtures. Before the game you don't think this situation can cause you this type of trouble, but afterwards you realise it could affect the result and you are angry and it's too late. You need to be angry before. The club has to pay more attention. If you want to win you have to take care about all the details because the details move the final result.”