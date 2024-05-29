Antonio Conte set to oppose Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s Napoli exit

Serie A giants Napoli seem close to landing Antonio Conte as their manager and it seems as if the Italian would oppose the exit of club star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The Georgian has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in recent weeks and the French side seem to have already made a huge offer for the winger, which is something that his own agent has already confirmed in an interview recently.

La Repubblica (via CN24) have reported that with Antonio Conte set to sign a deal with Napoli to become their new manager, certain plans in the transfer window could be impacted by his arrival. The Italian will have an impact on the moves and outgoings and he will have a role to play in the potential exits of Victor Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia.

He wants only one of the two to depart and not both, with Osimhen seemingly set to leave. The Italian would oppose the exit of the Georgian as he feels that he would be a fundamental part of his project at the Partenopei. It will, therefore be upto club CEO Aurelio de Laurentiis to reject the offers from PSG.

Kaustubh Pandey | GIFN