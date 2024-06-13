Antonio Conte’s Napoli Enter Hunt For Tottenham Tracked Teen Defender

Antonio Conte’s Napoli are considering making a move for Tottenham Hotspur tracked 17-year-old defender Giovanni Leoni this summer.

Sampdoria are set to take up the €1.5m option on the teenage defender to sign him on a permanent deal for Padova this summer.

He impressed on loan at Sampdoria last season and the club are ready to cash in on the centre-back this summer to turn a profit from his sale.

Juventus and Torino have their eyes on Leoni and he has Premier League suitors as well with Tottenham keeping tabs on him.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Conte’s Napoli have also joined the race for the signature of the 17-year-old centre-back.

Napoli have tracked his performances over the last season and could meet his agent in the coming days to discuss a transfer.

Sampdoria are more than happy to sell him this summer but have one key condition for an agreement.

Tottenham could have to do battle with their former manager Conte for the signature of a promising Italian centre-back.