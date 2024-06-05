Antonio Conte named Napoli’s new head coach

Napoli have reached an agreement for the appointment of Antonio Conte as their new head coach.

The ex-Juventus and Inter Milan manager returns to Italy after his most recent spell in England with Tottenham Hotspurs.

After departing Serie A in 2021, Conte is back and this time ready to take charge of last year’s Scudetto winners.

The announcement was made official today via Napoli’s website.

The Partenopei announced Conte’s deal until 2027.

He will be their fourth manager in the last year, following Rudi Garcia, Walter Mazzarri and Francesco Calzona.

Conte arrives at Napoli in a complicated situation as the club failed to qualify to any European competition, finishing the season in tenth place in Serie A.