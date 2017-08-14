Will Antonio Conte last the season at Chelsea?

Amy: Look at the media and politicians both rebulican and democrats fanning the flames saying "there is only one side" They are actually expecteding Americans to choose one side or the other. This is so terribly decisive. President Trump came out 2 hrs after this incident and condemned both sides of this protest for violence because hello!! Both sides were being violent! There's video evidence everywhere showing it. Why were the police told to stand down and let this happen? Anyway that's another topic. He goes on to say "We should stand united condemning all forms of hatred, violence, bigotry, and racism." Later also stating"We should come together and love each other." I can't think of a better response really. Look I understand one idiot killed someone with a car. On the other side people were using bats, bike locks, and broken bottles! They could have easily also killed someone. Thankfully they didn't. My point is the President tried to unite 95 percent of Americans that are not rasist and idiots. Some are trying to make him pick the ANTIFA, alt left side which is absolutely terrible also. How about we choose the side of the Constitution of the United States of America. Wether you agree or not these groups have the right to assemble but peacefully. The agitators and the officials responsible for the public safety should be investigated and prosecuted. Anyway back to my first point. The media and certain politicians want us to pick a side and make everything about left and right, white and black rich and poor democrats and republicans etc. This is how they divide and conquer us. Wake up people! The President is not your enemy. They spin everything he says and does. They don't want us to know what it's like to have a real president because then it's game over for them.