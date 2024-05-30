Antonio Conte has key phone conversation with Napoli’s Giovanni di Lorenzo

Serie A giants Napoli could lose captain Giovanni di Lorenzo in the summer but incoming new manager Antonio Conte has already spoken to the Italian on the phone.

Di Lorenzo’s agent has already stated that the defender has spoken to the club’s sporting director Giovanni Manna, stating that there is a lack of trust between the two parties due to which the player wants to part ways in the summer. He further stated that Di Lorenzo’s stay may not be influenced by Conte’s arrival.

RAI have, though, reported (via CN24) about an important development in the saga. Final details of Conte’s move to Napoli are being sorted out and he is preparing to take over. He has already given indiciations of the players he wants at Napoli and who he wants to part with.

Di Lorenzo is seen as a key part of the project and Conte spoke to the defender on the phone and the action was met positively by the Italian, who appreciated the action. Whether that leads to him staying or not remains to be seen but it is a good positive step forward from Conte, who also sees Khvicha Kvaratskhelia as an important part of the team.