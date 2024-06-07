Antonio Conte keen to bring Juventus’ Federico Chiesa to Napoli

Serie A side Napoli want to add Juventus’ Federico Chiesa to their pack.

According to a report by La Stampa via TMW, new Napoli manager Antonio Conte has asked the club to make a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer.

The Italian international is expected to have fallen out of favour for soon-to-be Bianconeri coach Thiago Motta, who does not consider him a fundamental player of the squad. Chiesa faced problems last season with Massimiliano Allegri instructing him to play a more central role, which is totally different from his preferred position on the flanks.

Juventus are asking for a €40 million transfer fee for the 26-year-old and Napoli are willing to break the bank and land him for a much-renewed squad for next season.

Roma are also pushing to sign Chiesa after Daniele De Rossi’s request. Other European clubs like Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Bayern Munich are too in the race,

Trambak Bhattacherjee | GIFN