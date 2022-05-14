Antonio Callaway hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2020 season. That hasn’t stopped him from hoping for a return.

The Colts are giving the receiver a chance to make an impression, with Callaway attending their rookie minicamp this weekend on a tryout basis.

Callaway, 25, signed a futures deal with Kansas City in January 2021, but the Chiefs cut him last August. He has remained a free agent since.

He appeared in five games for the Dolphins in 2020 after serving a lengthy suspension, and Callaway caught two passes for 20 yards before Miami cut him.

Callaway entered the league as a Browns fourth-round pick in 2018.

In 25 career games, including 14 starts, Callaway has 53 receptions for 695 yards and five touchdowns.

Antonio Callaway participating in Colts’ rookie minicamp originally appeared on Pro Football Talk