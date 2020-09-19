Antonio Callaway will have to serve an extra four games in his suspension for violating the substance abuse policy, via multiple reports. The receiver originally was suspended 10 games in November 2019, and the Browns cut him Nov. 14.

The Dolphins signed him to their practice squad Sept. 6, and Callaway currently is on the team’s practice squad suspended list.

Callaway can attend meetings but cannot practice until his suspension ends. He becomes eligible to return after the Dolphins’ seventh game.

“We did a lot of work on Antonio,” coach Brian Flores said when the Dolphins signed Callaway, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. “We felt it was an opportunity to add a talented player, and that’s what we did. We will work with him the next few weeks. When we can, we will work with him and we’ll see where it goes.”

Callaway, a fourth-round pick of the Browns two years ago, has 51 catches for 675 yards and five touchdowns in 20 career games.

Antonio Callaway eligible to return in Week Eight originally appeared on Pro Football Talk